Expand / Collapse search

Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:30AM
Martinez
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez

The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision.

MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision.

Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. 

One person died during the crash. 

KTVU cameras showed a crumpled sedan on the side of the road. 

Westbound traffic was being diverted off the highway -- also known as the John Muir Parkway -- at Morello Avenue. 

Traffic was backed up as the road was closed for about two hours after the fatal accident. 

Traffic backs up on Highway 4 in Martinez after fatal accident

Traffic backs up on Highway 4 in Martinez after fatal accident.


 