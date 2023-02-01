Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez

The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision.

Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp.

One person died during the crash.

KTVU cameras showed a crumpled sedan on the side of the road.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off the highway -- also known as the John Muir Parkway -- at Morello Avenue.

Traffic was backed up as the road was closed for about two hours after the fatal accident.



