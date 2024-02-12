Person fatally struck by Amtrak train Monday afternoon

article

A person was struck by a train in Hayward on Monday afternoon and was killed, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for Amtrak Police confirmed that a person was struck around 2:20 p.m. after "trespassing on the track" of train #541 from Sacramento to San Jose.

Though Amtrak could not confirm the condition of the person struck, Alameda County Fire said the collision is being investigated as a fatality.

Amtrak said there were no injuries reported to any of the 69 passengers on board or the crew.

Authorities are investigating the collision.

California Highway Patrol responded to the collision as well but could not immediately be reached for comment. Initial reports from CHP suggested the pedestrian was on a bicycle.





Featured article



