Person of interest detained after recent Davis stabbings, police say

Police in Davis say they've detained a person of interest after a recent string of stabbings. Police said on Wednesday they are not calling the person a suspect and that this is not the first person they've detained in the past few days.

Two men have been killed, and a woman was seriously injured in less than a week.

None of the people previously detained were determined to be responsible for the attacks.

Police also said they would not be releasing a sketch of the suspect because it was not accurate or specific enough.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting with this case.

We will update with new information as this story develops.