Person of interest named in San Francisco block party shooting

A person of interest is being sought in connection with a mass shooting that left nine people wounded at a San Francisco block party in the Mission district on Friday.

Javier Campos, an alleged member of the Sureño gang, has been named as a person of interest in the case, a source told KTVU. He's a suspect in other Bay Area crimes, including an Oakland homicide.

Another source told KTVU Campos is associated with a silver Mercedes-Benz that was seen in the area of Friday's shooting. The vehicle was not spotted at the exact location of the crime scene, but was nearby

Campos is not the vehicle's registered owner, the source said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A person of interest in a San Francisco mass shooting on Friday, June 9, 2023 is believed to be associated with a silver Mercedes. Here the vehicle is photographed in the area of the shooting.

Campos has multiple warrants against him from various locations across the Bay Area, including a homicide in Oakland.

Campos is allegedly connected to a gun battle that happened on Jan. 23 during a video shoot at a gas station on Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. One person was killed during that mass shooting, and several others were wounded.

On Friday night, nine people were shot during a block party in San Francisco, near the intersection of 24th and Treat streets.

The street party was hosted by Mission Skateboards outside its storefront when the shooting occurred. The party was a celebration for Dying Breed clothing company, which sells merchandise inside Mission Skateboards.

Witnesses said a gunman inside a car shot into the crowd of about 20 people.

Officials said five of the victims have been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident.