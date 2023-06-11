3 injured in San Francisco nightclub shooting, police say

Police said they are investigating another shooting in San Francisco--this one near Balboa Park.

Three people were struck by gunfire just before midnight Saturday at the Stratos Nightclub on Ocean Street, police said.

Police said two men and a woman were taken to the hospital but there is no update on their conditions.

It's unknown whether authorities have information about suspects in the shooting.

This comes on the heels of the Friday night mass shooting in the Mission District that left nine people hurt.

