Petaluma donut shop owners lose life savings after home robbed

The Petaluma community is coming together to help business owners whose home was burglarized.

Ray and Sophy Heng, the owners of Keny's Donuts, said thieves stole their life savings.

The Hengs said that on Monday, three burglars ransacked their home while they were at their donut shop.

The suspects broke into the safe, where the Hengs kept all their valuables.

"I lost everything I worked for," Sophy Heng told the Petaluma Argus-Courier as tears streamed down her face. H

The Camboian couple has operated the shop since 1995.

The Hengs told the Argus-Courier that they deeply regret keeping so much cash in their home, a custom they learned from their parents, whose lives under the Khmer Rouge led to distrust in bank and government officials.

If you're interested in contributing to their GoFundMe, click here.

