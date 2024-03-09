Petaluma man allegedly offered juveniles cocaine, marijuana and sex

article

A man was arrested after allegedly harassing juveniles, trying to lure them into sexual intercourse and offering them narcotics on Wednesday afternoon, Petaluma police said.

Petaluma police officers responded to a call coming from a minor in the East Washington Place shopping center where the victim said a man, identified as 69-year-old John Larson of Petaluma, was trying to lure her and her friends into sexual intercourse and supply them with marijuana and cocaine.

The victims told police Larson followed them into a store before getting into a fight with a community member.

Officials said Larson was booked previously under similar circumstances.

Officials did not specify the charges Larson was arrested under, just that an additional bail enhancement had been secured against Larson.