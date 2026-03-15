Petaluma man arrested after allegedly shooting roommate’s leg by accident

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The Brief Petaluma police said officers responded around 8:04 p.m. Saturday after a resident called to report he had been accidentally shot by his roommate. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The roommate – identified as 53-year-old Michael Millane – later came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.



A 53-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Saturday night after police said he accidentally shot his roommate inside a home in the 1600 block of Baywood Drive.

What we know:

Petaluma police said officers responded around 8:04 p.m. Saturday after a resident called to report he had been accidentally shot by his roommate, later identified as Michael Millane.

Officers and fire personnel found the victim outside the home with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Millane later came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

Police said he is expected to be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation, according to the police.