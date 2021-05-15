Petaluma police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of stealing vehicle

article

Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a man in connection with stealing a vehicle.

Matthew Bushner, 21, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Friday at 11:32 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the victim entered a business and left their vehicle running in the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as Bushner, then entered the vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle was located unoccupied in the area of North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway near a business.

Bushner was also located walking in the area of the Old Redwood Highway overpass, and he was subsequently taken into custody.