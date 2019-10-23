Petaluma police investigating fatal collision near Lakeville Street and Highway 101

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Petaluma police are investigating a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Lakeville Street and the U.S. Highway 101 on- and off-ramps.

Motorists are advised to use South McDowell Boulevard as an alternate route, and commercial vehicles traveling east on Lakeville Highway/state Highway 116 should continue driving south on Highway 101 and exit at eastbound state Highway 37 as an alternate route east toward Vallejo.

Police said there is heavy traffic in the area. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.