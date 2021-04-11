Petaluma police pursuit of motorcyclist ends in crash

article

A motorcyclist sought in connection with a disturbance involving a firearm was injured Thursday after leading officers on a pursuit, Petaluma police said.

The disturbance was reported at the Park and Ride at 1070 Lakeville Highway in Petaluma and officers located the motorcyclist after 7 p.m. in the area of St. Francis Drive and Santa Ines Way.

The motorcyclist rode off when officers attempted to stop him and a pursuit ensued at speeds of 35 to 55 mph before the 42-year-old Santa Rosa man lost control of the motorcycle in the 1700 block of Caulfield Lane and struck objects in a residential front yard.

Officers gave the man medical aid before Petaluma firefighters arrived and took him to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. The name of the man is not being released, officials said.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation under the the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Employee-Involved Fatal Incident Protocol with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, police said.