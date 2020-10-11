Petaluma police seek three men in convenience store robbery

article

Petaluma police are circulating surveillance photos as they seek to identify three men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

The robbery was reported shortly after 2 a.m. and the store clerk told officers that one of three men who entered pointed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the contents of the cash register.

Photo: Petaluma police.

The clerk complied and the men fled to a large red SUV that took off toward Lakeville Highway.

Police searched the area unsuccessfully for the men.

Photo: Petaluma police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.