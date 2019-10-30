PG&E cancels safety shutoff in parts of the Bay Area

article

The National Weather Service has canceled a Wind Advisory for the North Bay mountains as winds below 2,500 feet have calmed early Wednesday morning.

In addition, PG&E early Wednesday morning canceled planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs for customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties - that had been scheduled to start Tuesday - due to favorable weather conditions.

A PG&E spokesperson confirmed none of those counties lost power for the PSPS scheduled Tuesday. Approximately 30,000 customers in those counties will no longer be affected, reducing the number of total customers affected in Northern California to 510,000 - down from 540,000 - in 22 counties.

A Red Flag Warning does remain in effect as humidity remains low throughout the region, said NWS meteorologist Matt Mehle. Some areas have 8-9 percent humidity readings early Wednesday.

The Kincade Fire area in northeastern Sonoma County is still seeing strong winds, according to Mehle, as weather stations in the area

still reported winds of 25-40 mph early Wednesday. Strongest winds remain at peaks above 2,500 feet.

Mehle explained that the Wind Advisory requires a stronger wind component than a Red Flag Warning, explaining wind advisories often are for damaging winds with gusts of 30-40 mph. The fire warnings are specific to overall fire danger, with nighttime humidity needing to be less than 30 percent and sustained winds having to be 6-11 mph.

The dry air sitting over the Northern California region is expected to stay until at least this weekend, Mehle said.