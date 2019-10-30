PG&E equipment blamed for Bethel Island and Oakley Fires

article

Pacific Gas & Electric equipment has been identified as the cause of the Bethel Island and Oakley fires from over the weekend, East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on Wednesday.

Regarding Sunday morning's Bethel Island Fire, the fire department said, "Upon conclusion of the fire investigation, the area of origin was identified under PG&E power lines with a video of the transformer casting sparks to the vegetation below."

The rapidly-spreading vegetation fire covered the size of a football field and was wind-whipped during last weekend's storm.

While that fire was brought under control, a second fire in the area of Bethel Island Road and East Cypress Road in the city of Oakley was reported early Sunday morning at around 5 a.m. The fire cast embers and forced evacuations.

"PG&E equipment again had a malfunction and cast sparks 200 yards to the South igniting vegetation," the fire department said.

The fire was brought under control with no injuries and no structures lost.

In its report, California Public Utilities Commission, said the Oakley Fire was not in a high risk area.

KTVU has requested video of the sparking transformer from East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.