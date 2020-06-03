Pharmacies targeted during civil unrest leaving innocent victims behind

A four-year-old girl has, to some extent, become an unlikely victim of the recent vandalism and violence on the streets.

Kayla Thomas of Oakland has cerebral palsy among other serious health problems.

"It's very stressful and emotional as a parent. Kayla takes medication every day," says her mother.

But that medication is running out.

Kayla's refill prescriptions for six drugs are inside a nearby Walgreens on High Street. But the store is boarded up until further notice because of the street violence.

"I'm very upset. I'm very emotional right now. I'm just trying to find an answer as to why you would destroy your own community," she said.

"Kayla absolutely needs her medication to survive. She has a seizure disorder. Otherwise she will have lots and lots of seizures," says Kayla's pediatrician Dr. Noemi Spinazzi.

Advertisement

Pharmacies have been targets of vandalism and looting across the country. CVS says 250 of its stores have been damaged.

Walgreens says it is directing patients to nearby open stores and said in a statement: "We're also working to get in touch with patients at impacted stores to help with their prescription needs..."

Santana Thomas says her insurance has already paid for the prescription she can't accesses to get another one will mean paying out of pocket.

"The medicine is very expensive," she said.

Doctors say the closing of pharmacies is especially serious for those with compromised immune systems, especially during a pandemic.

"Now you add on that they are not able to get their prescriptions, that just ups their anxiety levels that many lof them currently have," Stanford's Dr. Vanilia Singh.

For some, the violence on the street leaves them wondering.

"I understand people are outraged and mad. But it has affected the innocent people," says Thomas.

