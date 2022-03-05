Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner jailed in Russia after vapes found in luggage: reports

Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been jailed in Russia after vape cartridges were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport, according to multiple reports.

A Russian news agency reported that Griner could spend 5 to 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges, according to the New York Post.

Reports say the Mercury player had been arrested after landing at Sheremetyevo Airport from a flight in New York back in February. A drug-sniffing dog reportedly detected "so-called ‘vapes…with a specific order," according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Officials said that cannabis oil was found in the vapes, and Griner was reportedly detained as a "preventative measure."

The Phoenix Mercury released the following statement:

"We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home."

Griner has been playing for the Mercury since 2013 and was part of the USA Olympic Women's team in 2016. She has been on the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Euroleague during the offseason since 2015.

The basketball player has not posted on social media since Feb. 5.

