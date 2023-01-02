Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free

California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free.

The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"The ability to call your partner, children or friends to instantly share your joys or sadness is something most of us take for granted," Senator Josh Becker, D-Peninsula, said in a statement. "It’s well-documented that this contact makes everyone involved do better in life."

There are a few stipulations, however. Calls will still be recorded, and they can only be made for 15 minutes at a time during set hours.

Apart from institution-specific limits, there will be no cap on the amount of free calls inmates can make.

This applies to both domestic and international phone calls.