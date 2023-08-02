Photos: Oakland mural honors late 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud

A mural has appeared in Oakland that honors actor Angus Cloud, who passed away at his family home in Oakland on Monday.

Here's a look at the mural of Cloud on East 19th Street and Park Boulevard.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A mural for the late actor Angus Cloud was painted in Oakland soon after the 25-year-old's death was announced by his family. From: KTVU FOX 2

It's one of the many tributes that are pouring in for the late Oakland-born 25-year-old.

Cloud was best known for his big break in the HBO series "Euphoria," where he starred alongside his former Oakland School for the Arts classmate Zendaya.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," the actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother."