From Oakland to Hollywood, tributes pour in for 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud, the breakout star of HBO's "Euphoria," passed away at the age of 25.

Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland. No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud's family said goodby to the departed artist, describing him as a friend, brother, and son.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud's family wished for him to be remembered for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone.

The late actor rose to stardom with his role as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the acclaimed series "Euphoria," a character he portrayed for two seasons. Despite his newfound fame, Cloud never forgot his Oakland roots and remained deeply connected to his hometown.

News of Cloud's sudden passing sent shock waves throughout the Bay Area, prompting tributes from local politicians and sports teams alike.

Oakland School of the Arts shared an undated photo of the late Angus Cloud. Cloud was found dead at his home in Oakland on Monday, July 31,2023.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee paid tribute to the young actor.

"I am saddened to hear of the death of Angus Cloud, a brilliant young actor & Oakland’s own. His immense talent touched the lives of countless people. His work & legacy will forever live on and make Oakland proud," Lee said on Twitter.

While San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney described Cloud as genuine, authentic, and humble.

"He had such a bright future ahead of him," he wrote. Adding, "An Oakland native. Rest in peace Angus Cloud."

Angus Cloud was an ardent supporter of the Oakland Roots, as the team shared. His passing deeply saddened the Roots community, who acknowledged him as both a day-one supporter and an Oakland legend.

Cloud attended the prestigious Oakland School of the Arts (OSA), the same school as his "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya. The OSA community mourned his loss and extended their deepest condolences to Cloud's family and friends. Describing him as a multifaceted and talented artist, the performing arts school highlighted his significant contributions to instrumental music, digital media, and production design.

"In addition to his tremendous creativity he was a wonderful big brother to his sisters and avid skateboarder. We are equally proud of Angus's artistic accomplishments in his career since graduating from OSA," the school said in a statement.

Angus Cloud's untimely departure has left a void in the entertainment world and his community. His family hopes that his legacy as an actor, artist, and advocate for mental health will endure, leaving behind a lasting impact on those who knew and loved him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.