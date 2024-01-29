Photos: Sideshow causes commotion in Oakland residential neighborhood on Park Boulevard

article

An impromptu sideshow created a lot of black, circular marks on the street and drew out dozens of residents, as well as Oakland police in a residential neighborhood on Park Boulevard.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified took a series of photos of the event on Sunday at about 5 p.m. on Park at Spruce Street and 7th Avenue.

The neighbor said this was the third or fourth sideshow in this residential neighborhood, but the first time he'd seen it in daylight hours, which drew dozens of people out to watch, cell phones in hand.

He stood on his garden rooftop documenting what seemed like to him the same young people he'd seen at the other sideshows in fancy cars doing donuts and burning black rubber on the street.

He said Park Boulevard has become a magnet for sideshows in the last couple of years as Oakland city crews have paved over the potholes, creating a nice, smooth surface for all kinds of drivers, sideshow drivers included.

Oakland police confirmed that they were actively trying to figure out who was behind the sideshow and that when they showed up, everyone left the scene. They called the driving "reckless" and have repeatedly vowed to crack down on violators, though officers don't typically announce many, if any, arrests.

The resident told KTVU that he saw up to four cars involved; one had a convertible with young women hanging outside the car. He also saw cars "tapping" people at the scene, but not hitting them hard enough so that they'd get hurt.

While many say that sideshows embody a long, storied history in Bay Area culture, others, especially law enforcement, note how dangerous illegal driving can be.

Sideshows throughout the region have attracted people with guns and have ended up in violence, and sometimes death.

Last week, a teen was struck by a stray bullet at another sideshow in Oakland on 45th and Market streets.

Some cities, such as San Jose, announced a new initiative to curb sideshows that involve asking social media companies to remove such videos, or limit their sharing.

And San Jose has already outlawed participation, promotion, and being a spectator at sideshows.

But many people who’ve grown disgruntled with efforts to end this type of crime are asking, is any of this working?

Back in Oakland, the Park Boulevard resident said that the sideshows, especially those at night, can be exhausting for neighbors who want to go to sleep and whose babies cry and dogs bark at the sound of tires screeching and the smell of tires burning.

He did note, however, that this sideshow was relatively tame; there were just young people driving around like crazy, but he didn't see any weapons or injuries.

An impromptu sideshow created a lot of black, circular marks on the street and drew out dozens of residents, as well as police in a residential neighborhood on Park Boulevard. Jan. 28. 2024

An impromptu sideshow created a lot of black, circular marks on the street and drew out dozens of residents, as well as police in a residential neighborhood on Park Boulevard. Jan. 28. 2024

An impromptu sideshow created a lot of black, circular marks on the street and drew out dozens of residents, as well as police in a residential neighborhood on Park Boulevard. Jan. 28. 2024

An impromptu sideshow created a lot of black, circular marks on the street and drew out dozens of residents, as well as police in a residential neighborhood on Park Boulevard. Jan. 28. 2024