Stray bullet wounds juvenile at Oakland sideshow: police

A juvenile was recovering after being hit by a stray bullet at a sideshow in Oakland on Sunday, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the area of 45th and Market streets on the west side of town after 11 p.m., the Oakland Police Department said.

"The victim appears to have been struck by a stray bullet," police said. He was at a sideshow when the shooting occurred, police said, but more details were not available.

Police went to investigate after learning that the gunshot victim had been brought to an unnamed hospital for treatment. The victim's exact age was not provided, but police said that he was stable.