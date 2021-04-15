PHOTOS: Vandals tag Walnut Creek downtown with anti-police graffiti

article

More than a dozen vandals targeted Walnut Creek's downtown area with graffiti that touted the Black Lives Matter movement and disparaged police.

Early Thursday morning, crews were cleaning up "ACAB," which stands for All Cops Are Bastards, and "Pigs Murder" signs from City Hall structures located at Broadway Plaza.

Crews were also cleaning off the words "Daunte Wright," for the Black man killed in Minnesota on Sunday after police pulled him over for an expired vehicle registration tag. The officer, who resigned, has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The vandals also spray-painted a sign in front of police headquarters.

Police said up to 30 people were in the downtown area Wednesday, dressed in all black and wearing face masks.

Up to 15 people are responsible for the vandalism, police said.

One person was arrested.

Police said they are working to get surveillance video from businesses.