Piedmont hosts popular 'Play Like A Girl' event

We all know about the benefits of exercise, but studies show there are additional benefits for young girls who play sports.

Girls who play sports are more likely to graduate high school compared to non-athletes, and a survey of female executives by Deloitte in 2023 found that more than 80 percent of them reported participating in high school and college sports — and credit their experience with helping their careers.

Now, the City of Piedmont is once again encouraging young girls to get in the game. For the fourth year in a row, the city’s Recreation Department is hosting "Play Like a Girl," a free sports event designed to introduce girls to a wide variety of athletic activities.

"Play Like a Girl is really designed to get girls excited to play sports," said Eva Phalen, the city’s recreation supervisor. "We’ll have 29 sports out there — from all the mainstream sports to some lesser-known ones. Girls ages 2 to 18 can try them out, see what it feels like to be an athlete, kick a ball, shoot a hoop."

The event will be held Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Witter Field near Piedmont High School. It's free and open to any girl — or child who identifies as a girl — within the Bay Area. Organizers recommend advance registration.

Phalen says the event has more than doubled in size since it first started in 2022. Professional athletes will be at the event, including recently retired WNBA player Layshia Clarendon, formerly of the Los Angeles Sparks, and five-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Dana Vollmer, who has supported the event since its beginning.

"They get to meet these incredible athletes, take photos, wear a gold medal," Phalen said. "It’s so impactful."

Girls will have a chance to try everything from soccer and basketball to roller derby, skateboarding and powerlifting. Each sports station will be led by older student-athletes, local coaches, or professionals, giving kids hands-on experience and inspiration.

Parents will also have the opportunity to connect with local sports organizations onsite to enroll their children in teams or camps.

Phalen said the event aims to empower young girls through sport and leadership, emphasizing the growing visibility of female athletes today.

"I guarantee you go to any playground now and ask who their favorite athletes are — Simone Biles will be on their list, Caitlin Clark too, Serena and Venus Williams — they’re all household names now," she said. "We’re proud to be part of this movement."

Last year’s event drew over 800 participants, and organizers expect an even larger turnout this year. Click here to register for the event.