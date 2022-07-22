Pilot seriously injured in small plane crash near San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport

article

An airplane pilot of a small aircraft suffered serious injuries during a crash in San Jose Friday evening, officials say.

San Jose Police Department officers responded to the scene at Ocala Avenue and Karl Street near Reid-Hillview County Airport.

Small plane crash in San Jose. July 22, 2022.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement that a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed while departing from the airport around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the pilot was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported. FAA did not identify the pilot.

Officials are reporting downed power lines on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue and are alerting nearby residents. The public is asked to avoid the area while crews respond to secure the downed power lines.

In an update, San Jose Fire Department said no evacuations were issued, but that area residents were asked to shelter-in-place due to the downed power lines.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews are at the scene. At around 8:45 p.m. officials estimated it would take two hours to get the electrical hazard under control.

A Twitter user posted a photo of what appears to be the small plane looking mostly intact, but against a fence. A better look from photos shared by the fire department showed more significant damage to the front of the plane.

Roads in the surrounding area will be closed while National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA investigate. There is no estimate time of reopening those roads, police said.

Officials have not said what may have caused the accident.