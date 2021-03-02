Pipe bomb, 'zip gun' found near Sacramento school

article

Authorities are trying to dermine who left a pipe bomb and a home-made gun outside a Sacramento elementary school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a steel pipe bomb packed with shrapnel and firecrackers was found Tuesday morning on the sidewalk outside of Ethel Baker Elementary School, along with a gun made from a pipe and a shotgun shell.

Both were rendered safe by the bomb squad. The Sacramento Bee says about 50 students go to the campus because they have trouble learning at home.

The school was closed but is expected to reopen Wednesday.