'Experimental' airplane lands on road in Novato

A small aircraft that had experienced engine problems landed on a road in Novato on Thursday, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report that "an experimental" aircraft carrying two people had gone down. Officials did not provide a more detailed description of the plane.

No one was injured, the Novato Fire Department said.

The plane landed on Levee Road, not far from Marin County Airport.

It's unclear what led the plane to land there, but fire officials told KTVU that the plane had engine problems during takeoff.