Planned Parenthood 'outraged' by Newsom's proposed budget

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposed revised budget to address economic disruptions by the federal government.

In the revised budget, the governor makes significant cuts to reproductive health services, like Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California said the cuts would essentially defund the organization in California.

The backstory:

The governor said his proposal is adjusting for a projected $12 billion shortfall caused by what he calls a "Trump slump."

The revised budget eliminates half a billion dollars towards Proposition 56, which pays for dental, family planning, and women’s health providers to make room for funding the voter-mandated Prop 35, which expands Medi-Cal.

"Because of Prop 35 and the fact that it is burdened over the next 2 fiscal years by $4.6 billion, it’s increased the budget deficit, we are trying to figure out ways of offsetting that," said Newsom.

Women's healthcare advocates staunchly disagee

What they're saying:

The CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Jodi Hicks, who supported the passing of Prop 35, said the organization is outraged by the revised cuts, because they would slash Planned Parenthood’s annual budget in California by one-third. She also argues the cuts go against Governor Newsom’s promise to protect abortion access.

"We called California the beacon of hope for anyone that needs health care, come to California. So it's a little bit of whiplash that now we're proposing these cuts," said Hicks.

The organization said the cuts impact some of their most vulnerable patients.

"Over 85% are on public programs, including Medicaid, and some of the most vulnerable patients, and so we're severely restricting access to women's health," Hicks said.

This comes after Congress debated whether or not to defund Planned Parenthood services at the federal level.

What's next:

"We'll certainly be fighting back and working with the legislature to ensure that these do not move forward," she said.

Meanwhile, Newsom said he plans to keep his promise to support women’s reproductive rights.

"I absolutely am committed to any adjustments that we can make in partnership with the legislature to address those anxieties in the spirit of our support that has historically been placed," he said.

Moving forward, negotiations will begin, and within a couple of weeks, legislative leaders will come to an agreement on a finalized budget, which will be announced in June.