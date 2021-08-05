article

Pleasant Hill police are searching for a missing at-risk person with autism.

Police said Giovanni Avella was last seen Thursday night at around 9 p.m. in the area of Camelback and Old Quarry roads.

Avella is described as a white male, 5'9", 128 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was wearing a black and grey t-shirt, grey jogging pants with a black stripe and blue shoes. Police did not provide an age for the missing person. In the photo they did provide, he appears to be in his late teens to early to mid twenties.

Officials shared that he likes to visit shopping centers and can run very fast. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you should contact Pleasant Hill P.D.: 925-288-4600.