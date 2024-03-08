Pleasanton police reveal new details in murder-suicide that ended on I-580

Pleasanton police on Friday revealed a few new details about a murder-suicide that ended dramatically on I-580, in a situation that left both a woman and her ex-boyfriend dead.

"This is a tragic incident" Chief David Swing said in a statement. "The city of Pleasanton remains committed to supporting victims of domestic violence. We encourage those in an abusive relationship and those affected by domestic violence to contact their local police department or local advocacy group for assistance."

In a news release, police called the violent event a domestic one, involving a couple who had a child together. The child is now with relatives.

The woman was home alone at her home on Thursday about 11 a.m. on Saginaw Circle when her ex broke into the rear of her house. They fought, police said, and he shot her several times before fleeing in a Lexus sedan. Police found her dead shortly afterward in her home.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots and described the car.

An unmarked patrol car was nearby and the officer saw the sedan as it was getting onto I-580, police said, and began following the driver.

The car ended up crashing into the center median and stopped off Miramonte Avenue, police said.

Police tried to talk with the driver, but he was unresponsive, police said.

Officers fired tear gas and other less-lethal munitions into the sedan, and still nothing.

When police finally approached the car, they found that the driver was dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The family has asked for privacy and the Pleasanton Police Department will not be releasing the names of the involved parties "in accordance with confidentiality laws of domestic violence."

The coroner said there was a "media hold" on the names of the pair.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence abuse, we encourage you to call us at (925) 931-5100 or contact Tri-Valley Haven’s 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 1-800-884-8119.