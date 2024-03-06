Police: 16-year-old Fremont girl missing for over a week

article

Fremont police asked on Wednesday for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week.

According to the Fremont Police Department, Sophia Cruz was last seen on Feb. 26 wearing a black Nike hoodie and checkered pajama pants. Her family recently reported her missing.

Officials suspect the teenager may be in the Hayward area.

Sophia, described as Hispanic American, stands approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.