Police activity on I-80 in Albany

Authorities are investigating an incident on a Interstate 80 in Albany where bullet casings were found at the scene.

California Highway Patrol would not confirm if the incident was a freeway shooting or police pursuit.

A KTVU photographer was at the scene and reports that there were eight involved-vehicles and seven bullet casings were found on the highway.

One witness said his car was hit from behind by the suspect vehicle. He said the suspect took off and a foot chase ensued along the interstate.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.