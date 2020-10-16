Police activity on I-80 in Albany

Expand / Collapse search

By KTVU Staff
Police activity on I-80 near Albany

Traffic in the area was heavy as police conduct an investigation on the freeway.

ALBANY - Authorities are investigating an incident on a Interstate 80 in Albany where bullet casings were found at the scene.

California Highway Patrol would not confirm if the incident was a freeway shooting or police pursuit. 

A KTVU photographer was at the scene and reports that there were eight involved-vehicles and seven bullet casings were found on the highway. 

One witness said his car was hit from behind by the suspect vehicle. He said the suspect took off and a foot chase ensued along the interstate. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.