Shooting forces shoppers to shelter in place at Great Mall in Milpitas

The Milpitas police department is asking the public to avoid going to the Great Mall in Milpitas as they investigate a shooting, police said Saturday evening.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if anyone is in custody.

All stores in the mall have been asked to shelter-in-place any customers in the mall while officers assess the situation.

Multiple shoppers took to social media shortly after 5 p.m. to report a possible shooting at the mall.

Police advised further information would be released shortly.