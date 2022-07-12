Police activity temporarily shuts down Santa Clara Kaiser

Police activity briefly shut down the emergency room at the Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, police said Tuesday.

Santa Clara Police Assistant Chief Wahid Kazem said officers were called to the hospital at 700 Lawrence Expressway about 5 a.m. for a "significant incident."

As a result, the emergency room was shut down, he said.

A short time later, Kazem said the situation had been resolved and one person was in custody.

He did not provide any more details but said information would be forthcoming.

A Kaiser spokesman was unavailable for immediate comment.