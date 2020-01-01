Police arrest Fairfield home burglary suspect

A residential burglary suspect was arrested in Fairfield hours after the break-in Monday morning thanks to the victim's video surveillance system at the home, police said.

Marcos Olague, 38, was arrested after officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to a resident who said his security system showed someone in his home in the 2000 block of Cormorant Drive, but the suspect had fled before officers arrived.

Officers obtained photos and video of the suspect and then at about 11 a.m., the officer who took the initial burglary report spotted the suspect based on distinctive clothing he was wearing, according to police.

He was identified as Olague, a Fairfield resident who was booked into county jail on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and vandalism, according to police.