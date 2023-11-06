Police arrest former SJ Sharks youth hockey coach for sexual assault of minor

article

San Jose police arrested a former San Jose Sharks youth hockey coach last week for the sexual assault of a minor.

On Monday, police said their department's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce detectives identified Kevin Whitmer, 32, of Denver Colorado as the suspect involving lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The investigation was launched Nov. 1.

Officials said these acts occurred at Sharks Ice rink as well as Whitmer's temporary residence in San Jose. Whitmer was taken into custody on Nov. 2, after a search warrant for his Denver home was issued. He was arrested in Denver with help from a Colorado Springs taskforce as well as Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said Whitmer was booked into Denver, Colorado Main Jail on charges related to the assault and for possession of child pornography.

Additional information about the victim in this case was available.