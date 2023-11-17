Police arrest minor accused of assault with car in San Jose

A minor has been arrested for attempted murder after a collision that left at least one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The collision happened in the area of Stewart and Alum Rock avenues around 2:05 a.m. on Sept. 23. Police say a confrontation in a restaurant led to a suspect following victims and running them over with a vehicle. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene before returning and hitting another victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video from one of the alleged attacks shows a dark-colored sedan closely following a group of people who are running on foot. The car speeds up after them, appearing to hit at least one person, knocking them down to the ground.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 8, and the minor was taken into custody by the SJPD's Covert Response Unit. The minor suspect was booked into juvenile hall on charges attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police will not be releasing the suspect's name due to their age.

Anyone who may have more information about this case is asked to contact SJPD at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.