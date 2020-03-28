Police arrest man who crashed stolen school bus outside Redwood City bank

article

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is working to restore power to a Redwood City neighborhood following a vehicle crash involving a stolen school bus.

Redwood City police say they received multiple reports around 9:45 a.m. that a man had just crashed a school bus and was attempting to flee from the scene.

Minutes earlier, police say they were received multiple reports of a large school bus driving erraticaly and colliding with vehicles and other fixed objects in the area of Woodside Rd and Middlefield Rd.

A Sequoia Union High School bus crashed outside of the Wells Fargo Bank along Woodside Road in Redwood City on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Duncan Sinfield/KTVU.

Bystanders who were at Woodside Plaza at the time of the crash detained the man until police arrived. Officers immediately placed Santos Miguel Murillocuellas, a 23 year-old Redwood City resident, under arrest.

Police say the school bus, which is from Sequoia Union High School District, was stolen.

The school bus struck a parked car at the Wells Fargo on Woodside Road and came to rest on top of a PG&E transformer, knocking out power to homes and businesses in the area.

PG&E crews at the scene worked with the Redwood City Fire Dept to de-energize the transformer so that crews could safely remove the damaged bus.

Police say that Murillocuellas stole the bus from a locked storage yard at 1090 Mills Way shortly prior to the first 9-1-1 calls. The school district, along with all other schools in the state, is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, police say Santos struck seven vehicles, a median fence, the signal light pole at Woodside Rd and Massachussetts Ave, and the PG&E transformer. The collisions involved parked vehicles or fixed objects.

No injuries were reported at any of the impact locations.