Police arrest Santa Rosa woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in carpeting

A 54-year-old woman who worked as a warehouse employee at a flooring business in Santa Rosa was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of carpeting from the business, police said.

Theresa Tobon has been booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony embezzlement and grand theft after Santa Rosa police received a report on Tuesday of the theft.

Photo: Twitter.com/SantaRosaPolice.

Someone from the business told police that Tobon, an employee there for six years, was seen after business hours loading large rolls of carpet worth more than $5,000 onto a flatbed trailer that then was driven away.

Detectives drove past a home in the 5800 block of Volkerts Road in Sebastopol and noticed a large roll in the driveway that matched one stolen from the business.

Photo: Twitter.com/SantaRosaPolice.

On Wednesday afternoon, police served a search warrant at the home, where they arrested Tobon and recovered some of the stolen property, although some had already been installed.