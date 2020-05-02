Police arrest suspect in connection with Oakland homicide

Police in Oakland on Friday arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier in the day.

Jamal Thomas, 43, was taken into custody about eight hours after the shooting occurred, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers responded Friday at 1:48 p.m. to the 7500 block of Ney Avenue on a report of a shooting and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, an Oakland resident, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said Thomas and the victim knew each other, and the shooting was an isolated targeted incident.