Police arrest wanted Santa Clara attempted homicide suspect

Police in Santa Clara on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred last week.

Robert Smith, 38, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated mayhem and probation violation, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Police said Smith was involved in an assault that occurred in the 1500 block of Warburton Avenue on Sunday.

Smith was taken into custody Thursday at 3:41 p.m. without incident near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Monroe Street.