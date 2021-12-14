Expand / Collapse search

Los Angeles police chase: Possible kidnapping suspect in custody, 2 kids rescued from car

By KJ Hiramoto
LOS ANGELES - A police chase suspect is in custody after leading police on a lengthy chase across the South Los Angeles area.

SkyFOX was over the standoff scene as the suspect – inside a white SUV – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit across the city before surrendering to officers Tuesday night.

The suspect was wanted in connection to a kidnappings case. Authorities initially feared up to two children may be inside the white SUV.

FOX 11 was told a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old were rescued from the tense scene.

The suspect's identity has not been revealed as of Tuesday night.

