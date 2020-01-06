Police chief says suspect gave ‘ominous laugh’ at officers while charging them with weapon

San Jose police have identified 32-year-old Jose Antonio De Los Santos, as the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia held a news conference on Monday to give more details about a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning at an ARCO gas station on Quimby Road near Capitol Expressway. Police have identified Jose Antonio De Los Santos, 32, of San Jose, as the suspect who was shot.

Police said the suspect was using a lighter to try and ignite paper stuffed in the nozzle of a gas station pump.

Officers said they gave the man several warnings to stop.

Holding a metal bar over his head, police said the suspect charged at them repeatedly. De Los Santos was shot by police three times with less-than-lethal stun bag shotgun rounds and was also tased. Police said the suspect was unfazed by those efforts.

Chief Garcia said it took three shots from the officers' pistols to eventually stop the suspect from charging at them. Garcia said the suspect gave an "ominous laugh" as he charged at officers.

"Whether you're on a year or whether you're on 28 years, you know approaching an individual at a gas pump who is trying to light the gas pump on fire... I don't know that any amount of training is going to prepare you on how to deal with that," said Chief Garcia.

Police-worn body cameras were activated by the officers before making the initial contact with the suspect. Chief Garcia said that video will be released.

The two officers are on routine paid administrative leave. Officer Michael Santana has about eight months on the job. Officer Isaac Cazarez has one year on the job.

The suspect is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

De Los Santos will face several charges including assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.