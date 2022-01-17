Police hunt for 'armed and dangerous' suspect seen firing into Marietta home

The Marietta Police Department said investigators are searching for a suspect seen walking up to the front porch of a home and apparently firing shots into the front door.

The Marietta Police Department shared the footage on Monday and said the suspect, who appeared to be hooded and masked with a bandana, had not been identified.

Police say the shooting happened at a home off of Manning Road.

Police said the suspect apparently shot into the door three times.

Police said the man appears to be targeting one home and don't believe the public is at risk.

"Someone out there has to know why this is happening and who this individual is," Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. "We don't believe the public to be at risk because this appears to be specifically targeted at one door and one residence. With that said, certain someone running around with a handgun is a concern."

Detectives collected evidence and identified multiple leads but asked for local residents to assist in identifying the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477)or the Marietta PD tip line at 770-794-6990.

