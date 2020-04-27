Expand / Collapse search

Police ID vandalism suspect responsible for striking South Bay Asian-owned restaurants

By KTVU staff
Published 
Police have identified a man they say vandalized several South Bay businesses.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police on Monday identified a man they say is responsible for vandalizing several Asian-owned restaurants in the South Bay. 

Tai Van Trinh, 42, of Milpitas is wanted for the pre-dawn attacks against businesses; the majority of them in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. 

Police are not considering the vandalism hate-crime related. 

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black 2004 extended cab Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with a Texas license plate HZM3285. 

Last week's attacks left as many as seven business owners confused and with shattered glass in their shops. 