Police ID vandalism suspect responsible for striking South Bay Asian-owned restaurants

Police on Monday identified a man they say is responsible for vandalizing several Asian-owned restaurants in the South Bay.

Tai Van Trinh, 42, of Milpitas is wanted for the pre-dawn attacks against businesses; the majority of them in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood.

Police are not considering the vandalism hate-crime related.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black 2004 extended cab Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with a Texas license plate HZM3285.

Last week's attacks left as many as seven business owners confused and with shattered glass in their shops.