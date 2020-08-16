Police identify victim in American Canyon shooting, suspect remains at large

American Canyon police and detectives with the Napa County sheriff's office are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a supermarket.

Police say an unknown suspect shot and killed a person in the parking lot of the Safeway store on W. American Canyon Rd. The suspect is still outstanding.

The Napa County coroner has identified the man killed as 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza. Garza was an employee at the store.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (707) 253-4451.

No other information was provided.