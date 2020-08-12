Police investigate homicide in UCSF lobby; nurse tries to save victim who later died

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at the UCSF Ambulatory Care Center, where both the victim and suspects are clearly seen on surveillance video.

In a statement, UCSF police said that on Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. the victim and the suspect got into a physical fight in the lobby of the building at 11 Irving Street on the Parnassus campus.

Right after the fight, the victim left the building and collapsed on the sidewalk, police said.

A UCSF nurse who was coming to work saw the victim and tried to save him, police said, but he was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

The suspect was seen leaving the building but has not yet been found.

Anyone with information regarding this should contact UCSF PD at 415.476.1414 in reference to case number 2020-897.

UCSF police say this man is a suspect in an Aug. 11, 2020 homicide in the lobby of the ambulatory care center.