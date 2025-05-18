Police investigate sexual assault on El Cerrito 'BART Path'

Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a sexual assault incident in El Cerrito that occurred on the Ohlone Greenway, commonly known as the "BART Path," Sunday morning.

What we know:

El Cerrito police said the suspect had interacted with the victim at the Del Norte BART Station Saturday night.

The suspect allegedly abducted the victim and assaulted her between Hill and Blake Streets on the pathway, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his mid to late 20s, skinny and close to 6 feet tall, according to police.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a gold chain.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything or may have additional information is asked to contact Det. Michael Olivieri at (510) 820-3061 or email molivieri@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

