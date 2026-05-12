Police investigate suspected rodent poison at Santa Clara park after dog sickened; area closed

The Brief A dog ingested suspected rodent poison pellets at Jenny Strand Park in Santa Clara on Monday morning, sparking a police investigation. The dog is expected to be okay after receiving immediate advice from poison control. Parts of the park remain taped off. Police are urging anyone with information regarding who may have placed the pellets to come forward immediately.



Pet owners and parents in a Santa Clara neighborhood are on edge after suspected rodent poison pellets were found scattered throughout a local park.

Police are actively investigating who is responsible for placing the pellets at Jenny Strand Park, an incident that prompted a frantic call to poison control Monday morning after a resident's Labrador ingested them.

"Just Shocked Overall"

For dog owners like Nathan Castro, the discovery has changed how he approaches walks with his own dogs, Cody and Jemma.

"Yeah, definitely keeping an eye on them," said Castro. "Making sure that they’re not putting anything in their mouth."

According to Janine De la Vega with the City of Santa Clara, the dog involved in Monday's incident is expected to make a full recovery.

"They told her how to get the dog to vomit up the pellets," De la Vega said of the guidance the pet owner received from poison control. "The dog ended up expelling 14 pellets and the dog is okay now. So, fortunately, this pet owner got great advice."

Citywide Inspection Underway

Following the discovery, the City’s Parks Department launched an immediate response.

"They picked up the pellets, they inspected the area, they cordoned off an area of Jenny Strand Park," said De la Vega "They also spent all day inspecting every city park to make sure there were no pellets on the ground."

While the motive remains unclear, city officials noted that there appears to be an existing gopher problem at the park.

Community on Alert

Signs have been posted at Jenny Strand Park, warning visitors to be cautious. For those who frequent the park, the incident has been a source of deep concern.

"I was really shocked. It’s actually kind of sad, 'cause everybody brings their dogs here," said Nancy Wong, who lives on the block.

As investigators continue to work, neighbors are hopeful for a quick resolution, fearful that the issue could extend beyond just one location.

"If it’s going to be this park, you don’t know if it’s going to be another park too," said Wong.

"Hopefully they catch whoever did it," added Castro.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or the placement of the pellets to contact them.

The Source City of Santa Clara and dog owners from the area.