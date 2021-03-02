Police may move Santa Rosa homeless encampment after virus outbreak
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police in Santa Rosa may start removing the people at a homeless encampment on Tuesday where there's been a recent coronavirus outbreak.
The encampment is along Pine Creek Trail behind Industrial Drive, and, according to the group Homeless Action, the 44 homeless people camped there were notified by the police that they will be cited for camping illegally and will be removed.
At least five of the homeless people at the camp recently tested positive for COVID-19.