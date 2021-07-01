Police nab suspects in purse robbery at San Leandro Costco

article

Police arrested two suspects accused of snatching a Costco shopper's purse in San Leandro. Authorities said the suspects were arrested not far from where the crime occurred.

On June 17 a woman was robbed of her purse in the Costco parking lot on Davis Street, police said. Surveillance cameras captured images of the getaway car used during the crime and obtained a license plate number.

Authorities said the suspects were also captured on surveillance video using the victim's credit card from serval businesses in the Bay Area.

Detectives were able to track the suspects down through leads and on June 23 apprehended them at a Walmart store on Davis Street, right across the street from the Costco store where the initial crime occurred.

A search of the getaway vehicle revealed the victim's wallet. A subsequent search warrant served on the suspect's residence resulted in a recovery of a ghost handgun. Ghose guns have no serial or manufacture imprints, making it nearly impossible to trace the weapon